Venezuelan leaders call Trump’s threat to close the nation’s airspace ‘illegal and unjustified aggression’

Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro gestures during a ceremony at Fort Tiuna military base within the presidential inauguration in Caracas on January 10, 2025. (JUAN BARRETO/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

12:24 PM – Sunday, November 30, 2025

Venezuelan leaders responded to President Donald Trump’s Truth Social post announcing that Venezuelan airspace should be considered “closed in its entirety,” condemning the statement as an attempt to “undermine the sovereignty” of Venezuela.

In a Saturday Truth Social post, President Trump wrote: “To all Airlines, Pilots, Drug Dealers, and Human Traffickers, please consider THE AIRSPACE ABOVE AND SURROUNDING VENEZUELA TO BE CLOSED IN ITS ENTIRETY. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

President Trump’s remark represents a new escalation after months of threats and warnings against the Nicolas Maduro regime, which the Trump administration has accused of engaging in the trafficking of narcotics to the United States.

The United States has also engaged in a military buildup in the Caribbean, including the USS Gerald R. Ford strike group, over a dozen large naval warships, a nuclear submarine, and over 10,000 military personnel, as well as fighter jets and spy planes, suggesting a potential imminent military conflict.

The Trump administration has also conducted numerous airstrikes against boats it claims are carrying illicit narcotics, resulting in at least 83 deaths.

Advertisement

Venezuela responded to President Trump’s announcement, proclaiming that it “denounces and condemns” the United States.

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto went on to state that President Trump’s stated closure of Venezuelan airspace is a “colonialist threat” and a “new, extravagant, illegal and unjustified aggression.”

Pinto added that Trump’s statements “constitute a hostile, unilateral, and arbitrary act, incompatible with the most fundamental principles of international law.”

Following Trump’s post, several airlines suspended flights to and from Venezuela.

The Venezuelan government responded by revoking the operating rights of several airlines after issuing ultimatums requiring them to resume flights within two days or face losing the ability to operate in the country.

According to Flightradar24, a flight tracking website, there weren’t any planes flying over Venezuela on Sunday morning, but rather traveling around the edges of the country instead.

At least six airlines have canceled flights to Venezuela in response to Trump’s announcement, according to the Venezuelan Airlines Association

President Trump’s next move is uncertain, although he hasn’t ruled out conducting land strikes in Venezuela.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!