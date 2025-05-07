Vance’s Half-Brother Cory Bowman Advances In His Run For Cincinnati Mayor 

(L) Cincinnati, Ohio Mayor Aftab Pureval. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images) / (R) Cory Bowman. (Photo via: public X account)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

5:20 PM – Wednesday, May 7, 2025

Vice President JD Vance’s half-brother is set to advance in his run for Cincinnati mayor.

Cory Bowman, 36, who shares a father with the current GOP vice president, is running as a Republican in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Vance endorsed the political “newbie” earlier on Tuesday, writing on X that Bowman is “a good guy with a heart for serving his community.”

Bowman, a pastor at a Protestant church in Cincinnati, will now face current Mayor Aftab Pureval in the November general election.

He came in second in the primary, winning 12.91% of the vote behind Mayor Aftab Pureval’s 82.53%. The two also beat a third candidate, Republican Brian Frank, to advance to the general election this fall.

Bowman expressed that he was inspired to run after attending Trump and Vance’s inauguration. However, he also told the Associated Press that his political journey will be separate from his brother.

“As far as the relationship with JD, I tell people he’s my brother, [but] he’s not a political counselor to me,” Bowman said. “He is not somebody that planted me here in this city.” “There was nobody that pushed me into it, nobody that told me that this is a pathway I should go,” he added. “But I just thought this would be a great way to help impact the city in another realm as well, because that’s always been the focus.”

