Vance: ‘You’re going to see a lot of people get indicted’ for their role in Russiagate

U.S. Vice President JD Vance speaks during a meeting with British Foreign Secretary David Lammy at Chevening House on August 8, 2025 in Sevenoaks, England. (Kin Cheung – Pool/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

2:17 PM – Sunday, August 9, 2025

Vice President JD Vance stated on Sunday that he expects “a lot of people [to] get indicted” in the Russiagate investigation hoax allegedly perpetrated by the Obama administration.

Vance’s optimism for the arrests of high-level Obama administration officials follows a criminal referral from Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, who accused Obama officials of engaging in “the most egregious weaponization and politicization of intelligence in American history” by claiming that Russia interfered in the election on behalf of President Donald Trump in 2016.

“I absolutely want to see indictments,” Vance stated on a Sunday Fox News appearance. “Look, of course, you’ve got to have the law follow the facts here. You don’t just indict people to indict people. You indict people because they broke the law. But if you look at what Tulsi and Kash Patel have revealed in the last couple of weeks, I don’t know how anybody can look at that and say that there wasn’t aggressive violations of the law.” Advertisement

“I absolutely think they broke the law. You’re gonna see a lot of people get indicted for that. Here’s the thing that should really bother the American people. What do you want our intelligence community to be doing? I want them to be catching bad guys. I want to be making sure that terrorists aren’t gonna kill innocent American civilians. I don’t want them laundering Hillary Clinton’s campaign talking points into the American media and giving them this air of legitimacy. It is sick and it’s disgusting.” Vance continued.

Vance went on to argue that former President Barack Obama and top officials in his administration “defrauded the American people, in order to take Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign talking points and turn them into intelligence by defrauding the American people, defrauding the intelligence agencies, lying about what the intel said.”

“They would take something that supported a Hillary Clinton campaign talking point and they would overemphasize it and exaggerate it,” Vance added. “They took anything that actually contradicted that narrative, and they buried it deep. And through that they actually laundered Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign talking points through the American intelligence services.”

In response to Gabbard’s findings, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi moved to open a grand jury probe into top officials in the Obama administration to determine whether criminal indictments should be pursued.

Meanwhile, Obama administration officials, including former CIA Director John Brennan and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, argued that the 2017 Intelligence Community report never described “collusion” between Trump and Russia.

Despite Clapper and Brennan’s claim, an Obama spokesperson stuck by the assessment that Russia preferred President Trump over then-presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

“The bizarre allegations are ridiculous and a weak attempt at distraction,” stated Obama spokesperson Patrick Rodenbush last month. “Nothing in the document issued last week undercuts the widely accepted conclusion that Russia worked to influence the 2016 presidential election but did not successfully manipulate any votes.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!