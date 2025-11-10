Vance visits Walter Reed Nat’l Military Medical Center to speak with service members: ‘What can we do to help in Washington?’

US Vice President JD Vance (2R) and second lady Usha Vance talk with Coast Guard Seaman Sam Kenyon as he undergoes therapy as they visit the Military Advanced Training Center (MATC) at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on November 10, 2025 in Bethesda, Maryland. (Photo by ANDREW HARNIK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

4:32 PM – Monday, November 10, 2025

Vice President JD Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance visited the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Monday to speak with wounded soldiers and recovering veterans — a day before Veterans Day.

The VP and second lady visited the medical center in Bethesda, Maryland, where they toured the Military Advanced Training Center (MATC), met with wounded warriors and recovering veterans, observed therapy sessions, and discussed support needs with personnel and caregivers.

The MATC is a state-of-the-art facility focused on rehabilitation through advanced prosthetics, physical therapy, and other holistic care programs.

During the visit, Vance reportedly met with Coast Guard Seaman Sam Kenyon, who explained that he was undergoing physical therapy after losing his right leg in February while in boot camp.

“What do you need from us? What can we do to help in Washington?” Vance asked.

The combat veteran told Vance that he had been receiving ketamine therapy for the past year and described the experience as “very positive” when asked about it.

He also urged Vance to support legal psychedelic treatments for U.S. veterans, warning that without safe, regulated options, service members would continue seeking riskier alternatives — like traveling to Mexico for ayahuasca or ibogaine.

“First and foremost, symptom management, PTSD, major depressive disorder, panic disorder, all of those things that I was dealing with, suicidal ideations, ruining my marriage with my wife, just a lot of bad things there — really helps to mitigate that,” he told Vance.

“You go in there, you have a death experience every time you do it. It’s pretty intense. But when you come out of that, you translate things that you love,” he noted as Vance listened intently. “It’s something you reconnect with a lot of memories. Like, my first deployment, I don’t think about that, but now I’m starting to think about it, like, we lost a lot of Marines that deployment.”

During the visit, Vance also met with wounded U.S. Army combat veteran Ian Nugent and observed U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Carlos Evans, a combat-wounded veteran, as he performed physical therapy exercises.

At the rehabilitation facility, Vance further reiterated his commitment to listening to the needs of veterans who protect our nation while ensuring that the military community receives the resources it needs.

Overall, the Monday stop exemplifies the GOP administration’s emphasis on supporting those who’ve served, especially amid ongoing discussions about military resources during the government shutdown.

