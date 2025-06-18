Vance: Trump may ‘take further action’ against Iran ‘to end Iranian enrichment’

U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance and U.S. President Donald Trump watch during an indoor inauguration parade at the Capital One Arena on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

1:44 PM – Wednesday, June 18, 2025

Vice President JD Vance said on Tuesday that President Donald Trump may take “further action to end Iranian enrichment” with the goal of neutering its nuclear program, while also cautioning against a volatile continuous “foreign entanglement.”

Vance issued a lengthy social media post meant to clear up the current “divide” between conservatives who support the United States joining the Israeli offensive against Iran, and the more isolationist “America-first” conservative faction who rejects foreign interventionism.

“Look, I’m seeing this from the inside, and am admittedly biased towards our president (and my friend), but there’s a lot of crazy stuff on social media, so I wanted to address some things directly on the Iran issue,” Vance began. Advertisement

“First, POTUS has been amazingly consistent, over 10 years, that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. Over the last few months, he encouraged his foreign policy team to reach a deal with the Iranians to accomplish this goal. The president has made clear that Iran cannot have uranium enrichment. And he said repeatedly that this would happen one of two ways–the easy way or the ‘other’ way,” he continued.

Vance went on to detail Iran’s high levels of uranium enrichment.

“They’ve enriched uranium far above the level necessary for any civilian purpose. They’ve been found in violation of their non-proliferation obligations by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which is hardly a rightwing organization.” “Meanwhile, the president has shown remarkable restraint in keepour our military’s focus on protecting our troops and protecting our citizens,” Vance added. “He may decide he needs to take further action to end Iranian enrichment. That decision ultimately belongs to the president. And of course, people are right to be worried about foreign entanglement after the last 25 years of idiotic foreign policy.”

Vance concluded his post by rallying support and urging trust in President Trump. He assured Americans that the 47th president “is only interested in using the American military to accomplish the American people’s goals. Whatever he does, that is his focus.”

