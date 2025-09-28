Vance: Trump is considering Tomahawk missiles for Ukraine

A member of Ukraine’s 72nd Brigade Anti-air unit points to the direction of a Russian Zala reconnaissance drone sighted overhead as they prepare to fire a Strela -10 anti-air missile system on February 23, 2024 near Marinka, Ukraine. (Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

2:17 PM – Sunday, September 28, 2025

Vice President JD Vance announced that the United States is currently considering providing Ukraine with long-range Tomahawk missiles, just days after President Donald Trump suggested that Kyiv could “WIN all of Ukraine back.”

On a Sunday Fox News appearance, Vance revealed that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky asked the United States to sell Tomahawk missiles to European nations, which in turn they would provide the weapons to Ukraine.

This arrangement is similar to previous weapons sales, where the Trump administration sold systems to European allies before they were sent to Ukraine.

“We’re certainly looking at a number of requests from the Europeans,” Vance stated, noting that President Trump will ultimately make the “final determination” on the matter.

The introduction of Tomahawk missiles could shift the dynamic of the war, as the missiles would allow Kyiv to strike deep into Russian territory, potentially degrading Moscow’s offensive capabilities.

The Tomahawk missiles have a range of 2,500 km (1,550 miles), and would represent President Trump’s first time allowing the shipment of long-range missiles to Ukraine.

“We’ve been actively pursuing peace from the very beginning of the administration, but the Russians have got to wake up and accept reality here. A lot of people are dying. They don’t have a lot to show for it,” Vance added.

It is currently unclear what the Russian response would be, although the introduction of Tomahawk missiles would likely be seen by Moscow as a major escalation.

Meanwhile, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned Western nations that any perceived act of aggression against Moscow will face a “decisive response,” at the United Nations General Assembly on Saturday.

“Any aggression against my country will be met with a decisive response. There should be no doubt about this among those in NATO and the EU who … are telling their voters that war with Russia is inevitable,” he stated.

Tensions between Russia and NATO nations have risen recently after Russian drones were shot down over Polish airspace and Estonia reported three Russian fighter jets entering its airspace.

“If there are attempts to down any flying object, any object… in our airspace, then I think people will very much regret undertaking such an egregious violation of our territorial integrity and sovereignty,” Lavrov added.

