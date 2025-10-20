Vance travels to Israel to strengthen fragile ceasefire amid ongoing tensions

US Vice President JD Vance (L) and Second Lady Usha Vance (R) board Air Force Two en route to Israel at Joint Base Andrews on October 20, 2025. (Photo by NATHAN HOWARD/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

6:38 PM – Monday, October 20, 2025

Vice President JD Vance is set to arrive in Israel on Tuesday to help reinforce the fragile ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas.

The visit highlights the Trump administration’s commitment to advancing peace in the region and symbolizes a critical step in implementing the second phase of the 20-point Gaza peace plan — provided the ongoing obstacles to stability and tranquility are first resolved.

Recent Exploits

On Sunday, Hamas terrorists fired an anti-tank missile and small arms fire at IDF troops operating in the Rafah area of southern Gaza. This attack resulted in the deaths of two Israeli soldiers and prompted the IDF to begin “striking in the area to eliminate the threat and dismantle tunnel shafts and military structures used for terrorist activity,” the Jewish State’s military said.

Additionally, last week, Hamas also defended a series of public executions carried out against its own Palestinians, with senior Hamas politburo member Mohammed Nazzal arguing that the executions were merely “exceptional measures” targeting individuals allegedly “guilty of murder” — despite numerous reports surrounding Hamas executing Palestinians whom it accuses of collaborating with Israel.

President Trump made a stern warning to the Islamist group, declaring that if Hamas continues executing Palestinian civilians, those working to stabilize the recent peace agreement would have “no choice but to go in and kill them.”

Vance’s Trip

During his Tuesday trip to the Middle East, Vance is expected to meet with Israeli leaders, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog, as well as U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and the families of released hostages.

He may also visit the U.S. command center in Israel, where around 200 American soldiers are currently stationed to monitor the ceasefire’s progress.

The ceasefire agreement — despite persistent challenges, including border disputes and other violations noted earlier in this article — encompasses critical provisions such as hostage releases, a partial Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, and the deployment of a multinational stabilization force.

Vance’s visit seeks to secure full implementation of these measures while ensuring safe passage for humanitarian aid to impacted areas.

Following the Israeli airstrikes, retaliating for the deaths of the two IDF soldiers despite Hamas denying responsibility for the Rafah incident, the Israeli military temporarily halted humanitarian aid deliveries to Gaza. However, after being pressured from the U.S., aid shipments to Gaza resumed shortly after.

In addition, though not yet officially confirmed, Vance is anticipated to visit Jerusalem’s Western Wall, one of the most sacred sites in Judaism. The Wall, also known as the Kotel, is the last remaining remnant of the Second Temple and has long been a place of prayer, reflection, and national significance for the Jewish people.

