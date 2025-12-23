Vance trains with Navy SEALs during 90-min. workout regimen, amid Trump admin’s ‘MAHA’ push: ‘Feel like I got hit by a freight train’

Vice President JD Vance trains with Navy SEALs in a log carrying exercise. (JD Vance’s Office; X)

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack

10:56 AM – Tuesday, December 23, 2025

Amid the U.S. Health and Human Service’s (HHS) Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) campaign to promote a healthy and active lifestyle, Vice President JD Vance recently joined American Navy SEALs in California for a 90-minute workout, which he said left him feeling like he “got hit by a freight train.”

“Just finished PT (physical training) with the Navy SEALs for 90 minutes,” Vance posted on his X account on Monday. “They took it easy on me and I still feel like I got hit by a freight train,” he wrote. “So grateful to all of our warriors who keep us safe and keep the highest standards anywhere in the world!”

U.S. Navy Sea, Air and Land (SEAL) teams are the Navy’s elite special operations force trained to operate in all environments for covert, high-risk missions.

The position requires extremely rigorous training, including a “Hell Week,” which is held on Coronado, a resort city-island in San Diego Bay, during Basic Underwater Demolition/SEAL (BUD/S) training, which tests their endurance. Only about 20% of candidates pass this week of training, officials say.

The Vice President’s workout session, meanwhile, reportedly involved running on the beach, rope climbing and log-carrying exercises.

Vance is the first U.S. Marine Corps veteran to serve as vice president. He enlisted in 2003 and served four years in the Marines, including a six-month deployment to Iraq in 2005 where he worked in public affairs as a combat correspondent. Vance has said this time in his life influenced his views on national security and service.

Another Trump administration official, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, also occasionally shares videos on social media of himself working out alongside the troops, building trust and camaraderie within the ranks.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!