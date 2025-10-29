Charlie Kirk introduces U.S. Vice President-elect JD Vance on stage during the Turning Point USA Inaugural-Eve Ball at the Salamander Hotel on January 19, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

2:39 PM – Wednesday, October 29, 2025

Vice President JD Vance is set to host a Q&A session at a Turning Point USA event at the University of Mississippi campus on Wednesday in honor of the late conservative commentator Charlie Kirk.

The free event will take place in the Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss as part of the “This Is the Turning Point” campus tour.

Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, is set to introduce Vance at the event, which will lead to the debate-style Q&A segment in which Vance will grapple with tough questions lobbed by students in a similar fashion to Kirk’s signature format.

“Erika Kirk will honor Charlie’s legacy in her very first campus tour stop paying tribute to her husband’s tireless work to reach the next generation, and to the heroic efforts of the TPUSA team that has pressed forward to continue his mission in the midst of this terrible tragedy. She’s ready, and so is Vice President Vance, to make this a truly unforgettable evening,” stated TPUSA spokesperson Aubrey Laitsch.

Vance, a longtime friend of Kirk’s, stated, “Part of keeping Charlie’s memory alive is keeping the mission alive.” Advertisement

“And nobody can replace Charlie, but if we all just sort of take little pieces, we can do as much as we can to ensure that Charlie’s mission continues to survive long after he’s gone. And part of that is these college campus tours,” he continued.

“I think that engagement is something that was such a big part of Charlie’s legacy,” Vance noted, “It’s not just that he went and talked to people or talked about issues he cared about. It’s that he actually interacted with people.”

The vice president added that he plans on doing “exactly what Charlie did” by answering “tough questions from the left and from the right, and so I want to do that, too.”

The event is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. CT and is free for all, although students receive priority entry. Attendants are also required to undergo “TSA-style screening and magnetometer checks” upon entry out of an abundance of caution after Kirk’s assassination last month.

