Vance teases potential 2028 bid: ‘I’m just going to keep working hard’

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

8:50 AM – Sunday, September 7, 2025

Vice President JD Vance teased a potential 2028 presidential bid, acknowledging the possibility.

On Saturday, Vance made an appearance on “My View” with Lara Trump, where he stated that if he does his job well as vice president, then “the politics will figure itself out.”

However, Vance went on to state that he “doesn’t like thinking about” a potential presidential bid and insisted his attention remains on his current role.

“If we do a good job in 2025 and 2026, then we can talk about the politics in 2027,” Vance said. “I really think the American people are so fed up with folks who are already running for the next job, seven months into the current one.”

He then acknowledged the possibility of a bid, saying that he would have to work for it if he were to end up running.

“There are a lot of great people,” Vance said. “If I do end up running, it’s not going to be given to me—either on the Republican side or on the national side. I’m just going to keep on working hard.… [This] may be the most important job I ever had, outside of being a father to those three beautiful kids. So I’m going to try to do my best job, and I think if I do that, the politics will figure itself out.”

Lara asked Vance about potential 2028 Democrat presidential contenders, to which he said that most of them “obviously have very bad records.”

Nonetheless, instead of focusing on his own run, Vance went on to praise President Donald Trump’s work ethic and leadership style.

“Sometimes, the president will call you at 12:30 or 2 a.m., and then call you at 6 a.m. about a totally different topic,” Vance said. “It’s like, ‘Mr. president, did you go to sleep last night.’… What’s made this so much fun is the president, all the time, just saying, ‘JD you go and do this,’ or ‘JD you go and talk to these leaders about this particular issue.’ That ability to delegate and trust his people has been really amazing.”

