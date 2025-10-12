Vance says U.S. is not sending troops to Israel or Gaza: ‘We are on the cusp of true peace in the Middle East’

U.S. Vice President JD Vance speaks at ConcordPadgett Regional Airport on September 24, 2025 in Concord, North Carolina. (Alex Brandon-Pool/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

9:20 AM – Sunday, October 12, 2025

Vice President JD Vance proclaimed that the United States is not sending any troops to Israel or Gaza, despite reports indicating that 200 American troops were being deployed to Israel to assist in ensuring the ceasefire holds.

In a Sunday interview on NBC News, Vance revealed that President Donald Trump has no plans to directly place American “boots on the ground” to ensure the peace deal in any capacity.

Vance did, however, explain that the United States Central Command is deploying approximately 200 troops to a command-and-control center in the Middle East to monitor the ceasefire and security lines, ensuring the peace proposal holds steady.

“They’re going to monitor the terms of the ceasefire,” Vance stated. “That’s everything from ensuring that the Israeli troops are at the agreed-upon line, ensuring that Hamas is not attacking innocent Israelis, doing everything that they can to ensure the peace that we’ve created, actually sustains and endures.”

Host Kristen Welker went on to ask Vance whether “U.S. troops will ever be sent into Gaza? Just yes or no.” Advertisement

“That’s what I mean, Kristen,” Vance quipped back. “[President Trump] is not planning to put boots on the ground in Gaza or Israel.”

Welker also asked Vance about exactly when he expects the Israeli hostages to be released, to which he responded: “It really should be any moment now.”

“The president of the United States is planning to travel to the Middle East to greet the hostages Monday morning, Middle Eastern time, which should be late Sunday night or very early Monday morning here in the United States,” he continued.

“So you can’t say exactly the moment they will be released. But we have every expectation… that he will be greeting the hostages early next week,” Vance added.

Additionally, the vice president also made a Sunday appearance on ABC’s “This Week,” in which he praised President Trump for brokering a historic peace deal.

“We have to remember this is a remarkable achievement from an administration that really chose a non-conventional path to diplomacy. And I think that’s the major takeaway. The president of the United States instructed Marco Rubio, Jared Kushner, Steve Witkoff, he said, get a deal done, talk to the Gulf Arab states, talk to Israel, find where there’s common ground here, and actually, let’s go and find a way to get it done.”

“We are on the cusp of true peace in the Middle East, really, for the first time in my lifetime,” Vance added.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news alerts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!