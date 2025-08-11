Vance says it’s a ‘mistake’ for Musk to ‘break from the President,’ signaling willingness to further mend ties

(Background) US President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference with Elon Musk in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on May 30, 2025. (Photo by ALLISON ROBBERT/AFP via Getty Images) / (R) 2 Screenshots from Gateway Pundit interview with Jim Hoft and VP JD Vance.

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack

1:51 PM – Monday, August 11, 2025

Vice President JD Vance expressed his hope that, by the time of the midterm elections, SpaceX CEO and former special government employee (SGE) of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), Elon Musk, will realign himself in support of the Trump administration.

In an interview with The Gateway Pundit on Saturday, Vance addressed the “complicated relationship” between Musk and the Trump White House, which has been referred to online as a “messy breakup.”

Americans watched online in June as the GOP president and Musk launched public attacks at each other on X and Truth Social.

The SpaceX CEO had several previous complaints to share over Trump’s “One Big, Beautiful Bill,” which he called “a disgusting abomination.” President Trump expressed his disappointment in Musk’s remarks soon after, blaming the real reason for the criticisms on the fact that he “took away the EV Mandate that forced everyone to buy Electric Cars that nobody else wanted.” Furthermore, the 47th Commander-in-Chief cautioned that the federal government retains the authority to revoke Musk’s subsidies and contracts if he persists in attempts to publicly undermine him. The tension between Trump and Musk marked a stark departure from their previous rapport, exemplified by Musk’s ongoing expression of support following the assassination attempt on Trump’s life on July 13, 2024, when he posted on X: “I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery.”

Meanwhile in the interview, Vance joked with Jim Hoft, founder of Gateway Pundit, about the relationship between President Trump and Musk in his recent interview:

“I don’t know that he [Musk] would take my call right now about anything,” the vice president quipped, before quickly amending, “I kid.”

Vance also indicated that he and Trump agree that Musk had a significant impact on their success in the election. Even in “all his frustration,” the president still acknowledges that “Elon was a very critical part of the team,” according to Vance.

Trump told reporters at a press briefing last week that he thinks “Elon Musk is a good person,” and that he just “had a bad moment. But he’s a good person, I believe that.” Musk also retracted his controversial remarks about the president at the time of their political split up. In a post to X on June 11th, he wrote: “I regret some of my posts about President @realDonaldTrump last week. They went too far.”

The apology came after Musk had accused Trump, without providing evidence or specifying in what regard, of being “in” the unreleased Jeffrey Epstein files — a claim he later deleted. There is still no evidence to suggest that Trump visited Epstein’s private island or participated in any illicit activities associated with Epstein.

Toward the middle of the discussion, Vance expressed a readiness to reconcile their differences and welcome Musk back by November.

“My hope is that by the time of the midterms, he’s kind of come back into the fold,” he stated.

He also emphasized that if Musk intends to remain involved in politics, he might as well realign with the GOP president, since the “ship has sailed” with the left. Vance argued that even if Musk wanted to return, the left would no longer welcome him.

The vice president’s strategy is to adopt a “big tent” approach to unify his allies on the right, stating that as long as “you’re patriotic, you’re not trying to stick your knife in the back of the president,” and aren’t “trying to betray the movement,” then you are welcome. According to him, Musk fits within this framework.

“I don’t care about these minor little disagreements and issues,” Vance emphasized. “We have to kind of win with the whole movement together.”

