Vance: Say a prayer for Charlie Kirk, a genuinely good guy and young father

Turning Point executive director Charlie Kirk (L) moderates a conversation with Vice President JD Vance during Turning Point Action’s Chase the Vote campaign event in Mesa, Arizona, on September 4, 2024. (Photo by REBECCA NOBLE/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack

12:43 AM – Wednesday, September 10, 2025

Vice President JD Vance weighed in on the tragic shooting of Turning Point USA co-founder Charlie Kirk, who was struck in the neck by a now-detained suspect.

At a TPUSA event on Wednesday afternoon at Utah Valley University, gunshots could be heard. In video footage recorded of the incident, viewers can see Kirk being shot near the lower area of the neck, prompting him to fall to the side.

The video appears to show significant bleeding from Kirk’s neck, consistent with a jugular injury.

According to the school where the event transpired, the shooter had aimed his weapon from a building, “the Losee Center,” “approximately 200 yards away” from the event site. The school also stated that they believe he was shot at around 12:10 P.M. PT.

Soon after, Vance posted on X immediately calling for prayers for the conservative commentator.

“Say a prayer for Charlie Kirk,” the vice president said, “a genuinely good guy and a young father.”

Kirk, age 31, and his wife, Erika, have a four-year-old daughter and a one-year-old son, whom he recently celebrated during his first birthday.

This is a breaking story. Check for updates.

