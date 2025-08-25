Vance questions why Democrats are angrier about Trump’s plan to tackle crime than crime itself

Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) questions former executives of failed banks during a Senate Banking Committee hearing on Capitol Hill May 16, 2023 in Washington, DC. The hearing was held to examine the recent failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

As Democrat governors in the U.S. continue to condemn President Donald Trump’s proposed federal response to nationwide crime, Vice President JD Vance questioned why Democrats are so strongly opposed to the federal intervention, rather than the crimes being committed.

During an executive order signing in the Oval Office on Monday, Vance asked, “Why are Democrat governors angrier about federal law enforcement helping clean up their streets, than they are about the fact that those streets need to be cleaned up?” “Look at Governor [JB] Prizker in Illinois or Governor [Gavin] Newsom in Los Angeles or Governor [Wes] Moore in Maryland. They are angrier about the fact that the President of the United States is offering to help them get their crime under control than they are about the fact that murderers are running roughshod over their cities, and they have been for decades,” Vance added. Advertisement

Vance’s comments were in response to Democrat governors vocally opposing President Trump’s suggestion of federalizing the National Guard to curb violent crime in major cities across the United States — after recently conducting a similar plan in Washington, D.C.

In response to President Trump’s recent suggestion of deploying the National Guard to Baltimore, Governor Wes Moore (D-Md.) responded last week, declaring that Trump should “walk our streets,” first, in addition to standing “with our people.”

Moore went on to tell the 47th president: “If you are not willing to walk our communities, keep our name out of your mouth … If you are not willing to understand the price and the beauty of this city and this community, keep our name out of your mouth.”

Trump responded to Moore’s post soon after, stating that he “would much prefer that [Moore] clean up this Crime disaster before I go there for a ‘walk.’”

Meanwhile, Governor JB Pritzker (D-Ill.) held a press conference on Monday as well, responding to President Trump’s recent comments on how Chicago, known for its widespread crime, may be the next major city to see the deployment of the National Guard.

“To the members of the press who are assembled here today and listening across the country, I am asking for your courage to tell it like it is. This is not a time to pretend here that there are two sides to this story. This is not a time to fall back into the reflexive crouch that I so often see, where the authoritarian creep by this administration is ignored,” Pritzker stated. “Donald Trump wants to use the military to occupy a U.S. city, punish his dissidents, and score political points. If this were happening in any other country, we would have no trouble calling it what it is, a dangerous power grab,” he continued.

“This is about Donald Trump searching for any justification to deploy the military in a blue city, in a blue state, to try and intimidate his political rivals. This is about the president of the United States and his complicit lackey, Stephen Miller, searching for ways to lay the groundwork to circumvent our democracy, militarize our cities, and end elections. There is no emergency in Chicago that calls for armed military intervention. There is no insurrection,” Pritzker added.

Additionally, Governor Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) previously challenged Trump’s decision to federalize the California National Guard to protect U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents and federal property — after a violent riot broke out in downtown Los Angeles in June.

Judge Charles Breyer, a Bill Clinton appointee, is presiding over the case.

Breyer previously granted California a temporary restraining order, arguing that Trump’s federalization of the California National Guard was “illegal, and infringed on California’s authority.”

However, Breyer’s decision was swiftly reversed by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, concluding that the protesters’ interference with federal agents and their ability to execute laws granted the GOP president the authority to federalize the National Guard.

