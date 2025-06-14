Vance Luther Boelter identified as person of interest in connection to shootings of Minnesota state lawmakers

(Photos via: Minnesota State Patrol)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

1:22 PM – Saturday, June 14, 2025

Vance Luther Boelter, a former appointee of Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, has been identified as a suspect in connection with the assassination of a state lawmaker and the shooting of another.

Authorities have stated that Boelter, 57, is being sought by police for his alleged involvement in the attack.

According to the Minnesota Africans United website, Boelter is the CEO of the Democratic Republic of Congo-based Red Lion Group and Praetorian Guard Security Services.

Advertisement

Authorities reportedly discovered a “manifesto” listing the names of other politicians and a stack of papers stating “No Kings” in reference to the nationwide anti-Trump protests inside a vehicle believed to be tied to the gunman.

Governor Tim Walz (D-Minn.) announced during a press briefing on Saturday that State Representative Melissa Hortman (D-Minn.) and her husband Mark have died in a shooting that “appears to be a politically motivated assassination.”

State Senator John Hoffman (D-Minn.) and his wife, Yvette, were both shot multiple times and are out of surgery, and Walz said he was “cautiously optimistic” both will survive.

Police Chief Mark Bruley said at a Saturday news conference that a man who appeared to be an officer was on the scene and, when confronted, opened fire on police.

“When they arrived at Melissa’s house, they noticed that there was a police vehicle in the driveway with the emergency lights on and what appeared to be a police officer at the door coming out of the house,” Bruley said, adding that the suspect was wearing a vest, a badge and other equipment, such as a Taser, “very similar to mine.” “When our officers confronted him, the individual immediately fired upon the officers, who exchanged gunfire, and the suspect retreated back into the home,” he continued. “It was not a real police officer. This is someone that clearly had been impersonating a police officer who uses the trust of this badge and this uniform to manipulate their way into the home.”

President Donald Trump has released a statement saying that he has been briefed on the “terrible shooting” in Minnesota and it appears to be a “targeted attack against state lawmakers.”

“I have been briefed on the terrible shooting that took place in Minnesota, which appears to be a targeted attack against state lawmakers,” he wrote. “Our Attorney General, Pam Bondi, and the FBI, are investigating the situation, and they will be prosecuting anyone involved to the fullest extent of the law,” he continued. “Such horrific violence will not be tolerated in the United States of America. God Bless the great people of Minnesota, a truly great place!” Trump said.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!