Vance launches new Assistant AG position to fight fraud

9:04 PM – Thursday, January 8, 2026

Vice President JD Vance announced that the Trump administration will create a new Assistant Attorney General position aimed at cracking down on taxpayer-fraud schemes.

On Thursday, Vice President JD Vance said during a White House briefing the new Assistant Attorney General will begin by targeting fraud in Minnesota before expanding to a nationwide effort.

“Unfortunately, the American people have been defrauded in a very nationwide way,” Vance said, emphasizing the scope of the initiative.

“We know that the fraud isn’t just happening in Minneapolis; it’s also happening in states like Ohio. It’s happening in states like California,” Vance said. “What we’re doing in order to help coordinate this remarkable interagency effort from the Trump administration, but also to make sure that we prosecute the bad guys, and do it as swiftly and efficiently as possible, is we are creating a new assistant attorney general position who will have nationwide jurisdiction over the issue of fraud,” he continued.

While no candidate has been named yet to fill the position, the individual will be based in the White House and will be personally overseen by himself and President Donald Trump.

“This is the person who is going to make sure we stop defrauding the American people,” he added.

