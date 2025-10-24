Vance: International security force being formed will be tasked with disarming Hamas as U.S. troops ‘supervise and mediate’

US Vice President JD Vance looks on during a press conference following a military briefing at the Civilian Military Coordination Center in southern Israel on October 21, 2025. (FADEL SENNA/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

1:10 PM – Friday, October 24, 2025

Vice President JD Vance announced that an international coalition currently being formed will be tasked with disarming Hamas as the Trump administration seeks to ensure President Donald Trump’s 20-point peace proposal remains intact.

Speaking to reporters after a recent trip to Israel, Vance noted that disarming Hamas “is going to take some time, and it’s going to depend a lot on the composition of that force.”

Vance also went on to emphasize that there will be “no American troops on the ground” in Gaza, though American military personnel will be tasked with “supervising and mediating the peace.”

Vance’s remarks follow ongoing threats to the fragile peace deal, primarily due to Hamas’ reluctance to surrender its weapons as stipulated in President Trump’s proposal.

Advertisement

A recent Reuters report notes that senior Hamas official Mohammed Nazzal did not fully endorse disarmament, stating it “depends on the nature of the project,” suggesting Hamas seeks assurances that disarming would pave the way for an independent Palestinian state.

Vance concluded his visit to Israel on Thursday, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio set to complete his visit on Saturday.

Rubio was asked by reporters if Israel would need the United States’ permission to return to fighting in Gaza, to which he responded, “I don’t think this has to do anything with permission or anything of that nature. This has to do with, basically, we’re all committed to making this plan work.”

“There is no Plan B. This is the best plan. It’s the only plan. It’s one that we think can succeed. It’s one that we believe is on the way to success, as impossible or unimaginable [as it may have seemed],” he continued. “If Hamas refuses to demilitarize, it’ll be a violation of the agreement, and that’ll have to be enforced. I’m not going to get into the mechanisms by which it is going to be enforced, but it’ll have to be enforced.”

“This is a deal, and a deal requires conditions to be met. Israel has met their commitments. They’re standing at the yellow line, and that is contingent upon the demilitarization.”

The U.S. secretary of state also noted that the process of disarming Hamas and demilitarizing Gaza “is a long-term project,” while adding that “We want to help create the conditions here so that people in Gaza don’t have to be terrorized by Hamas and in fact, have lives, jobs, businesses, and a better future.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news alerts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!