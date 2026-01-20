Vance highlights Trump administration’s wins one year into second term

JD Vance on July 22, 2024 in Radford, Virginia. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

OAN’s Christian Flores

4:32 PM – Tuesday, January 20, 2026

Vice President JD Vance has highlighted some of the accomplishments of the Trump administration exactly one year into President Donald Trump’s second term.

In a video posted to X, Vance said that Tuesday marked one year of fighting for all Americans regardless of whether their beliefs align with the administration.

He then went on to state how this White House has and will continue to invest in American workers and protect the country from any outside threats.

Vance ended the video by saying he believes the best is yet to come for the administration.

The vice president is scheduled to visit an industrial shipping facility in Ohio on Thursday to highlight Trump’s commitment to lower prices, bigger paychecks and creating good-paying jobs for Americans.

