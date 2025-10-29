Vance delivers unscripted speech and Q&A to crowd of 10K in memory of beloved TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk

(Background) US Vice President JD Vance speaks during a Turning Point USA event at the University of Mississippi, in Oxford, Mississippi, October 29, 2025. (Photo by JONATHAN ERNST/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) / (L) US Vice President JD Vance ON October 29, 2025. (Photo by JONATHAN ERNST/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

7:20 AM – Wednesday, October 29, 2025

Vice President JD Vance delivered a raw, unscripted speech and subsequent Q&A session in memory of beloved Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk before a roaring crowd of over 10,000 at the University of Mississippi on Wednesday.

He appeared to abandon his prepared remarks to speak from the heart in a moment that electrified the conservative youth movement.

The sold-out “This Is the Turning Point Tour” event at the Pavilion at Ole Miss marked the largest TPUSA gathering since Kirk’s assassination six weeks ago. Students lined up in the rain, packing the venue to the point of a fire marshal warning — a testament to the organization’s resilience and Vance’s influence.

The rally, with priority seating for students, was attended by Mississippi GOP Governor Tate Reeves, and it was live-streamed via One America News, Right Side Broadcasting, Fox News, and social platform X, among others.

After being introduced by Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk — the new president of TPUSA — who fought back tears while urging Gen Z to “stand for freedom,” Vance took the stage to a deafening ovation. He later took part in a “Charlie Kirk-style” Q&A session as well.

Vance explained that he recounted learning of Kirk’s horrific assassination during a White House meeting, and his initial hope for survival was later shattered by the grim reality.

His thoughts turned first to Erika and their children, then to the whole nation.

Emphasizing the continuation of Kirk’s mission, Vance also urged students to actively engage in politics and campus life, stating that part of keeping Charlie’s memory alive is keeping the mission alive.

During his remarks, Vance recalled conversations with Kirk in the months before his death, highlighting the late activist’s concerns about long-term U.S. involvement in foreign conflicts.

Later in his speeech, Vance highlighted how Kirk didn’t just privately believe — he publicly practiced and defended his faith in a worldly culture that often ridicules Christianity. He explained that he saw this unapologetic boldness as true courage, not just personal piety.

The VP issued a direct challenge to Gen Z members of the crowd, telling them to not hide their faith to fit in, but rather, say it out loud — and live it consistently.

Beyond political strategy, Vance also shared his own personal life reflections with the thousands of students, advising them to invest in creating families, successful careers, and meaningful lives, rather than focusing solely on receiving attention on social media or partying.

The GOP vice president’s appearance, which drew the largest student turnout in recent years at the university, exemplifies TPUSA’s growing influence and the strategic collaboration between campus activism and national politics.

Organizers also noted that the event required advance registration and security screenings.

