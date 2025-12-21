Vance closes out AmericaFest 2025, rejects calls to condemn conservative leaders: ‘Far more important work to do than canceling each other’

(Background) Vice President JD Vance speaks on the final day of Turning Point USA’s annual AmericaFest conference. (Caylo Seals/Getty Images) / (L) US conservative political commentator Ben Shapiro speaks during Turning Point’s annual AmericaFest conference (Olivier Touron / AFP via Getty Images) / (R) Conservative political commentator and podcast host Tucker Carlson speaks at Turning Point’s annual AmericaFest conference (Olivier Touron / AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

2:33 PM – Sunday, December 21, 2025

Vice President JD Vance closed out Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest 2025 on Sunday, declining to join calls to condemn or cancel movement leaders following a clash between conservative commentators Ben Shapiro and Tucker Carlson on Friday.

Vance followed an appearance by Erika Kirk and special guest speaker Nicki Minaj, attempting to quell the infighting within the conservative movement as the expected heir to the GOP following President Donald Trump’s departure in 2028.

“President Trump did not build the greatest coalition in politics by running his supporters through endless, self-defeating purity tests,” Vance stated, prompting a roar of applause from the crowd. “We have far more important work to do than canceling each other.”

“We don’t care if you’re White or Black, rich or poor, young or old, rural or urban, controversial or a little bit boring, or somewhere in between… [P]eople of every faith come to our banner because they know that the America First movement will make their lives better. And they also know that the Democrats don’t care about anything other than maybe trans-ing their kids,” the vice president continued.

“So if you love America, if you want all of us to be richer, stronger, safer, and prouder, you have a home on this team. I didn’t bring a list of conservatives to denounce or to deplatform, and I don’t really care if some people out there – I’m sure we’ll have the fake news media – denounce me after this speech,” Vance added, seemingly dismissing Shapiro’s calls for condemnation.

“I know some of you are discouraged by the infighting over any number of issues. Don’t be discouraged,” he noted. “Wouldn’t you rather lead a movement of freethinkers who sometimes disagree than a bunch of drones who take their orders from George Soros?”

Vance went on to declare that the United States always has been and always will be a “Christian nation.”

“The only thing that has truly served as an anchor of the United States of America is that we have been, and by the grace of God, we always will be a Christian nation,” Vance stated. Christianity is America’s creed. The shared moral language from the Revolution to the Civil War and beyond. Across that history, our country’s major debates have always centered on how we could best as a people please God.”

“That creed motivated our understanding of natural law and rights, our sense of duty to one’s neighbor, the conviction that the strong must protect the weak, and the belief in individual conscience,” he added. “Over the last 50 years, there has been a singular focus, a war that has been waged on Christians and Christianity in the United States of America. And let me say, of all the wars that Donald Trump has ended, that is the one we’re proudest of.”

Vance’s comments follow Shapiro’s Friday speech in which he called for the condemnation of top conservative figures such as Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens, while calling out conservative commentator Megyn Kelly for failing to disavow Owens over her investigation into the murder of Charlie Kirk.

Shapiro called out Carlson for hosting far-right conservative commentator Nick Fuentes on his show, labeling the platforming of Fuentes an “act of moral imbecility,” which he “ought to take responsibility for.”

“The people who refused to condemn Candace’s truly vicious attacks — and some of them are speaking here tonight — are guilty of cowardice,” Shapiro stated. “If you host a Hitler apologist, Nazi-loving, anti-American piece of refuse like Nick Fuentes… you ought to own it.”

“The conservative movement is also in danger from charlatans who claim to speak in the name of principle, but actually traffic in conspiracism and dishonesty, who offer nothing but bile and despair, who seek to undermine fundamental principles of conservatism by championing enervation and grievance,” he added. “These people are frauds, and they are grifters, and they do not deserve your time.”

Carlson followed Shapiro’s speech on Friday night, pointing out the irony in a conservative figure calling for cancellation at a Charlie Kirk event, as Kirk was known to call for open debate and railing against cancel culture.

“Calls to deplatform at a Charlie Kirk event — I’m like, what? That’s hilarious,” Carlson said of Shapiro.

