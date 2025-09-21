Vance: Charlie Kirk is a ‘hero to the USA, and a martyr for the Christian faith’

U.S. Vice President JD Vance gestures as he stands on stage during the memorial service for political activist Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium on September 21, 2025 in Glendale, Arizona. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

3:16 PM – Sunday, September 21, 2025

Vice President JD Vance spoke during Charlie Kirk’s memorial at State Farm Stadium, sharing memories of his friendship with the Turning Point USA co-founder and honoring his legacy.

Prior to the memorial, Vance issued a post on X, writing: “Last week, we brought my dear friend Charlie Kirk home one last time. Today, we return to Arizona to remember Charlie and honor his sacrifice. May he eternally rest in peace, and may God watch over Erika and their beautiful children.”

Vance’s post was accompanied by a video in which he accompanied Kirk’s casket onto Air Force Two, taking it from Utah back to Arizona.

Vance, a long-time friend of Kirk, spoke before Kirk’s widow, Mrs. Erika Kirk, in which he honored his legacy.

“You know, I can’t help but to think, they tried to silence my friend Charlie Kirk, they tried to silence our dear friend Charlie Kirk, and today, tonight, we speak with Charlie and for Charlie louder than ever. The evil murderer who took Charlie from us, expected us to have a funeral today, and instead my friends, we have had a revival in celebration of Charlie Kirk and of his lord Jesus Christ,” Vance stated.

Vance went on to state that he is “a little uncomfortable talking about my faith in public, as much as I love the lord and as much as it is an important part of my life. I have talked more about Jesus Christ in the past two weeks than I have my entire time in public life. And that is an undeniable legacy of the great Charlie Kirk, and he loved God. And because he loved God, he wanted to understand God’s creation, and the men and women made in his creation,” he continued.

The vice president added that “it is better to die a young man in this world than to sell your soul for an easy life with no purpose, no risk, no love, and no truth. Christ told us in the gospel of John, ‘I have said these things to you, that in me you may have peace. In the world, you will have tribulation, but take heart, I have overcome the world.’”

Vance’s speech is followed by Mrs. Erika Kirk, and President Donald Trump.

“For Charlie, we will never shrink, we will never falter, we will never cower, even when staring down the barrel of a gun. For Charlie, we will remember that it is better to stand on our feet defending the United States of America and defending the truth than it is to die on our knees. My friends, for Charlie, we must remember that he is a hero to the United States of America, and he is a martyr for the Christian faith. May our Heavenly father give us the courage to live, as Charlie lived, that is what we must do for Charlie. You ran a good race, my friend. I love ya. We’ve got it from here.”

