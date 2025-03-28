Vance Arrives In Greenland To Discuss Importance Of U.S. Control: ‘Their Security Is Very Much Our Security’

US Vice President JD Vance (C) poses with Second Lady Usha Vance (2nd L), National Security Advisor Mike Waltz (3rd L), his wife , former homeland security advisor, Julia Nesheiwat (L) and Secretary of Energy Chris Wright (R) as they tour the US military’s Pituffik Space Base on March 28, 2025 in Pituffik, Greenland. (Photo by Jim Watson – Pool / Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

3:43 PM – Friday, March 28, 2025

Vice President JD Vance arrived in Greenland on Friday, as the Trump administration continues to push for control of the frozen island.

Vance visited Pituffik Space Base, along with his wife, Second Lady Usha Vance, National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, Energy Secretary Chris Wright and Senator Mike Lee (R-UT).

“I think a lot of Americans wonder, ‘Well, why does Greenland matter so much? Why does the mission of this base matter so much to the American people?’” Vance stated.

“And I learned a lot about that today myself. Of course, you can read about it in a book, but I saw it up close and personal. And if, God forbid … if a missile was [fired] from an enemy country or an enemy submarine into the United States, it is the people here before us who would give notice to our brave men and women farther south in the United States to let people know what was coming, and God willing, to try to shoot it down and prepare for it,” he continued.

“We know that Russia and China and other nations are taking an extraordinary interest in Arctic passageways, Arctic naval routes, and, indeed, in the minerals of the Arctic territories,” Vance added. “We hope that they choose to partner with the United States because we’re the only nation on Earth that will respect their sovereignty and respect their security because their security is very much our security.”

President Donald Trump said on Friday at the White House: “We need Greenland, very importantly, for international security… We have to have Greenland. It’s not a question of, ‘Do you think we can do without it?’ We can’t.”

At another point, Vance seemingly denounced Denmark, which holds sovereignty over Greenland, for not properly securing the territory.

“There is no amount of bullying, no amount of obfuscating, no amount of confusing the issue,” Vance stated. “Our message to Denmark is very simple: You have not done a good job by the people of Greenland, you have underinvested in the people of Greenland, and you have underinvested in the security and architecture of this incredible, beautiful landmass filled with incredible people. That has to change. And because it hasn’t changed, that’s why President Trump’s policy in Greenland is what it is.”

Nevertheless, Greenland Prime Minister Múte Bourup Egede has still condemned the visits from U.S. officials, characterizing them as “aggressive” and an “unacceptable pressure.”

During a series of questions, Vance stated that President Trump wants more of a U.S. presence in Greenland, and “the president [Trump] has said clearly he doesn’t think that military force is going to be necessary.”

“What we think is going to happen is that the Greenlanders are going to choose through self-determination to become independent of Denmark, and then we’re going to have conversations with the people of Greenland from there,” Vance added.

“So I think talking about anything too far in the future is way too premature. We do not think that military force is ever going to be necessary. We think this makes sense. And because we think the people of Greenland are rational and good, we think we’re going to be able to cut a deal, Donald Trump style, to ensure the security of this territory but also the United States of America.”

