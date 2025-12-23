Vance: ‘Anyone who attacks my wife … can eat s**t,’ including Nick Fuentes and Jen Psaki

U.S. Vice President JD Vance delivers remarks on the economy at Uline in Alburtis, Pennsylvania, on December 16, 2025. (Photo by Ryan Collerd / AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack

2:28 PM – Tuesday, December 23, 2025

Vice President JD Vance fired back at those who attack his wife and promote “all forms of ethnic hatred,” including former White House press secretary Jen Psaki and conservative online commentator Nick Fuentes, who he says can “eat s**t.”

In an interview at his residence, published Monday by UnHerd, Vance responded to the mounting pressure to denounce individuals within the conservative movement who have since leaned into antisemitism, including controversial figures such as Nick Fuentes.

During the interview, the Vice President also included former President Joe Biden’s White House Press Secretary, Jen Psaki.

“Let me be clear,” Vance asserted. “Anyone who attacks my wife, whether their name is Jen Psaki or Nick Fuentes, can eat s**t. That’s my official policy as vice president of the United States.” “Antisemitism, and all forms of ethnic hatred have no place in the conservative movement,” he continued. “Whether you’re attacking somebody because they’re White or because they’re Black or because they’re Jewish, I think it’s disgusting.”

Fuentes is a self-described White supremacist who has questioned certain details surrounding the Holocaust.

On his nightly livestream show and podcast, “America First,” he went on record calling Vance “literally a fat gay race-traitor who married a jeet,” a derogatory term toward people of Indian descent, reminding his audience that “Vance’s kids are Brown.”

Vance has three half-Indian children, Ewan, Vivek and Mirabel, all under the age of 10 years old.

Vance noted that the rhetoric from some conservative voices, such as Fuentes or Owens, offers “the left” a convenient distraction, as some would prefer to try to silence certain figures rather than discuss U.S. policy.

Psaki is now the host of “Inside with Jen Psaki” on left-wing media company MS NOW, formerly MSNBC. She joked in October that Second Lady Usha Vance may need to be saved from her husband.

“I always wonder what’s going on in the mind of his wife. Like, are you OK? Please blink four times, we’ll — come over here. We’ll save you,” Psaki said.

Vance also defended former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, another commentator who has recently caused a stir, especially after interviewing Fuentes on “The Tucker Carlson Show.” This fueled his clash with DailyWire co-founder Ben Shapiro at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest event last week.

While Vance has acknowledged that he has some disagreements with Carlson, he still refused to reject him from the MAGA movement, as he would not “throw friends under the bus,” in his own words.

