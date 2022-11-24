Vaccinated Americans made up 56% of COVID deaths in August

U.S. President Joe Biden receives his updated COVID-19 booster in the South Court Auditorium at the White House campus on October 25, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

UPDATED 12:07 PM PT – Thursday, November 24, 2022

A recent study has discovered that vaccinated Americans now make up the majority of people dying from COVID-19.

According to the study conducted by Cynthia Cox, the Vice President at the Kaiser Family Foundation, that was released on Wednesday, 58% of Americans who died from COVID-19 in August were fully vaccinated.

“We can no longer say this is a pandemic of the unvaccinated,” Cox said.

Additionally in September of last year, 23% of COVID-deaths were among the vaccinated, increasing to 42% in January.

This information comes as the Biden administration renews its push for Americans to get vaccinated and boosted, despite Joe Biden declaring that the pandemic was over.

White House Chief Medical Adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci, emphasized the security and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccines in preventing both severe illness and death. He continued to urge Americans to get vaccinated and boosted as soon as possible.