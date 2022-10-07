Uvalde, Texas School District suspends entire police force

An officer walks outside of Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, May 24, 2022. Allison Dinner/AFP via Getty Images

The Uvalde, Texas School District has announced that it is has suspended its entire District police force. This comes five months after the deadly shooting at Robb Elementary, which left 19 students and two teachers dead.

On Friday, the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District made a statement.

“The District remains committed to resolving issues with verifiable evidence. Decisions concerning the UCISD police department have been pending the results of the Texas Police Chiefs Association and JPPI investigation. Recent developments have uncovered additional concerns with department operations.”

It was also announced that the District has requested members of the Texas Department of Public Safety to be temporarily stationed on campus.

“The District has requested the Texas Department of Public Safety to provide additional troopers for campus and extra-curricular activities,” the district said. “We are confident that staff and student safety will not be compromised during this transition.”

This move comes one day after the School District fired Crimson Elizondo. Elizondo was the first DPS member who entered Robb Elementary after the shooter gained entry. She is one of seven DPS members who is currently being investigated by the agency’s Inspector General for failing to follow standard procedures.

The May 24th shooting caused outrage and sparked many questions about the District’s police force. Although members of the force arrived early on the scene, the shooter was not approached for 77 minutes.

It is not yet known how long the suspension will last.