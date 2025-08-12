Uvalde school district releases records from Robb Elementary mass shooting

A memorial is seen surrounding the Robb Elementary School sign following the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School on May 26, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

1:13 PM – Tuesday, August 12, 2025

The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District (UCISD) has released records related to the 2022 mass shooting at Robb Elementary that killed 19 children and two adults in Texas.

On Tuesday, the county released 1,576 pages of emails, text messages, and other documents, along with seven hours worth of footage from the May 24, 2022 tragedy.

Many have criticized law enforcement’s response to the shooting, calling it a “massive tactical and moral failure,” due to nearly 400 officers waiting 77 minutes to confront the gunman.

Several bodycam recordings showed officers from various departments inside the school corridor and standing outside while the shooting occurred. Officers roaming around proposed pouring gas in the window or looking for a key to the locked classroom. However, it’s unclear whether any of these proposals were implemented or who was in command.

Within minutes of the shooting, frantic parents rushed to a fence near the school, shouting at authorities to take action.

“Whose class is he in?” one parent could be heard yelling. Another yelled: “Come on, man, my daughter is in there.” Another parent not seen on the video angrily said, “Either you go in or I’m going in, bro,” adding a few seconds later, “My kids are in there, bro … please.”

In one of the videos released, an officer involved in the initial response could be heard saying, “We can’t see him at all” before adding, “We were at the front and he started shooting.”

The officer wearing the body camera was captured asking: “He’s in a classroom right?” Another officer responded: “With kids.”

The law enforcement team, which consisted of 91 state police officers, approximately 150 U.S. Border Patrol agents, as well as local and school police, continued to wait in the hallway while parents outside begged the police to step in as desperate students inside the classroom continued to call 9-1-1 on their cell phones.

The gunman, Salvador Ramos, had been inside of a forth-grade classroom, aiming his gun at children and teachers. However, a disturbing and angering video from the scene depicted police officers loitering in the hallway, some of them with rifles and bullet proof shields while the massacre ensued.

Nevertheless, at approximately 12:50 p.m., a tactical team finally forced its way inside and shot Ramos to death.

Only two individuals, former Uvalde School Police Chief Pete Arredondo and former school officer Adrian Gonzales, are facing criminal charges in connection with the deadly shooting. Prosecutors say they had direct command roles and clear opportunities to stop the shooter, making their inaction legally prosecutable. Both men have pleaded not guilty to numerous felony charges of child abandonment and endangerment. Their trial is set to begin in October 2025.

