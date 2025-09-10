Utah Valley University backtracks: No suspect in custody following Charlie Kirk shooting

Turning Point USA executive director Charlie Kirk speaks during Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest at the Phoenix Convention Center on December 22, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. The annual four day conference geared toward energizing and connecting conservative youth hosts some of the country’s leading conservative politicians and activists. (Photo by Rebecca Noble/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

Wednesday, September 10, 2025

Update 1:30 PM – Authorities in Orem, Utah, have now stated that there is no suspect in custody following the shooting of Charlie Kirk on the Utah Valley University campus.

Earlier in the day, the university alerted students that a suspect had been taken into custody.

12:10 PM – Utah Valley University (UVU) has confirmed that a suspect is custody after Turning Point USA co-founder and CEO Charlie Kirk was shot “near the neck.”

Advertisement

However, he has not been identified as of 12:19 P.M. PT.

“A single shot was fired on campus toward a visiting speaker. Police are investigating now, suspect in custody.”

A spokeswoman for the University confirmed the Wednesday shooting.

“What we know currently is that Charlie Kirk was about 20 minutes into his presentation when we heard shots fired from a nearby building and to the best of our knowledge he was hit and taken with his security team away from the premises, and the courtyard was cleared,” a UVU spokeswoman confirmed. His condition is unknown.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news alerts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!