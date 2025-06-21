Utah: Teen charged as adult with 4 counts of murder in carnival shooting

Crime scene police tape in front of blue and red police lights at night. Image by Gerd Altmann

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

11:48 AM – Saturday, June 21, 2025

Utah prosecutors have charged a 16-year-old boy as an adult with four counts of murder after he allegedly opened fire at a carnival, killing at least three people.

The shooting first occurred on Sunday where three people died, including an infant and pregnant woman, and two teens were injured at WestFest in West Valley City.

Police stated that the gun used in the shooting was a Taurus G2C 9 mm handgun which had been reported stolen in Louisiana.

Two of those killed were bystanders, an 8-month-old boy and Fnu Reena, a 41-year-old pregnant woman from West Jordan, Utah. Reena was eight weeks pregnant, which resulted in the fourth murder count under Utah law.

According to a police affidavit filed in the case, the apparent intended target was an 18-year-old guy named Hassan Lugundi from West Valley City.

“I’m gonna tell you guys right now, I know what I hit because I know where I was aiming, and I know where I was shooting. I did not hit no baby,” the teen allegedly told police soon after the shooting.

According to police, a 17-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy were each shot in the arm, and another pregnant woman was injured while trying to flee over a fence.

Aside from the murder charges, the alleged shooter was charged with nine felonies for discharging a handgun that resulted in serious damage.

Each murder charge might result in a life sentence or the death penalty since he was charged as an adult.

Prosecutors requested that the adolescent remain in custody without bond. His identity has not been publicly released.

