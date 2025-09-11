Utah officials postpone news conference due to ‘rapid developments’ in Charlie Kirk assassination case

FBI agents walk through the courtyard at Utah Valley University as authorities search for the individual who killed political activist Charlie Kirk on September 11, 2025, in Orem, Utah. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack

3:11 PM – Thursday, September 11, 2025

The FBI has delayed a planned press conference regarding the assassination of Turning Point USA (TPUSA) co-founder Charlie Kirk due to “rapid developments” in the case.

The briefing, originally scheduled for 2:45 P.M. ET, was intended to provide updates on the investigation into Kirk’s suspected killer. It would have been the second press briefing on Thursday, one day after the 31-year-old was assassinated in Utah.

“Due to the rapid developments in our investigation, we will suspend this. We will release an updated time later today,” Utah Department of Public Safety spokesperson Hillary Koellner said in a statement. Advertisement

The investigation is currently ongoing. The FBI is asking anyone with photos or videos from the scene of the shooting to submit them online. The bureau is offering $100,000 for information leading to the arrest of the responsible individual.

