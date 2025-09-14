Utah Gov.: Charlie Kirk’s alleged assassin lived with his transgender partner, who ‘Had no idea this was happening’

Tyler Robinson stands for a booking photo on September 12, 2025 in Spanish Fork, Utah. Political activist Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, was speaking at his “American Comeback Tour” on the campus of Utah Valley University when he was shot in the neck and killed on September 10, 2025 in Orem, Utah. (Office of the Governor of Utah via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

9:14 AM – Sunday, September 14, 2025

Utah Governor Spencer Cox revealed that Tyler Robinson, Charlie Kirk’s alleged assassin, lived with his transgender partner.

Kirk was assassinated on Wednesday while speaking at a Turning Point USA event at Utah Valley University, allegedly carried out by Robinson, who was equipped with a long-range bolt-action rifle.

In numerous Sunday interviews, Cox confirmed the reports of Robinson’s romantic relationship with a transgender individual, while noting that he was “deeply indoctrinated in leftist ideology.”

Advertisement

Cox noted that Robinson made his views clear to his family members, stating, “There were conversations that were discussed specifically about Charlie Kirk.”

“That information comes from the people around him — his family members and friends.”

The Utah Governor went on to confirm that Robinson was living with his transgender partner, who is cooperating with law enforcement.

“The roommate was a romantic partner, a male transitioning to female,” Cox stated. “This partner has been incredibly cooperative [and] had no idea that this was happening. And, he’s working with investigators right now.”

The weapon and ammunition found by law enforcement were inscribed with anti-fascist messaging, further indicating his entrenchment in leftist ideology.

Cox also described a conversation about the shooting with President Donald Trump, in which the president expressed his anger over the situation.

“It was a long conversation where we talked about lots of things, but it was very sobering,” he stated. “[Trump] knows better than anyone as someone who literally was injured by a bullet.”

“I understand he’s also very angry. And I get that this is his close personal friend,” Cox added. “Anger is a normal reaction.”

Robinson and his transgender partner lived in an apartment within the same community as his parents in St. George, Utah, about four hours from Utah Valley University.

Senior-level FBI officials speaking with Fox News confirmed that Robinson’s transgender partner has been “extremely cooperative,” and reportedly “had no idea” that he was allegedly planning the assassination.

The FBI also seized items from their apartment for review, including computers, according to Fox News.

“The FBI is investigating a record number of tips,” an FBI spokesperson added. “Every connection, every group, every link will be investigated and anyone involved in this matter, anywhere in the world they might be, will be brought to justice.”

The FBI declined to reveal if Robinson’s transgender partner would be charged with a crime. However, the individual is currently not accused of having any criminal involvement in connection with Kirk’s assassination.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news alerts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!