Utah: 2 killed, 6 injured in shooting at Mormon church funeral in Salt Lake City

(Background) U.S. Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) on May 13, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) / (L-top + L-bottom) screenshot of live footage/ images shared on Facebook by Salt Lake City Police.

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack

11:36 AM – Thursday, January 8, 2026

At least two people were killed and six were injured on Wednesday night when a shooting occurred during a funeral at a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City, police reported.

On Wednesday, mourners had gathered in the parking lot of the Mormon church when the shooting occurred, injuring six people in addition to the two who succumbed to their injuries. All of the victims were adults.

The two now-deceased victims have been identified as Sione Vatuvei, 38, and Vaea Tulikihihifo, 46, both men.

Three of the wounded remain in critical condition, and they were transported to a local hospital by private vehicle before officers arrived at the scene, police added.

No arrests have been made, and the shooter(s) remain at large. Police are currently searching for a gray passenger vehicle that was seen fleeing the scene, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported.

“The suspects are still outstanding, but our officers have obtained solid leads and are working to locate those involved,” the Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) posted on X late Wednesday.

The Department later announced that Redwood Road, where the crime transpired, has been closed in both directions. They have also asked anyone with information regarding the suspected assailant to call (801) 799-3000.

“We don’t believe this was a targeted attack against a religion or anything like that,” Salt Lake City Police Chief Brian Redd said.

According to surfacing reports, an altercation purportedly broke out in the parking lot during the service, which then escalated into gunfire.

The Salt Lake City Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said in a statement that it is aware of the incident and is offering its assistance to local law enforcement. Additionally, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Denver Field Division Office stated on X that its special agents were “responding to a reported shooting incident in the 600 block of N. Redwood Rd. to assist local law enforcement in their investigation.”

Senator Mike Lee (R-Utah) wrote on X Wednesday night, “Join me in praying for the victims of such senseless violence and all the families of this church.”

The Utah Senator similarly encouraged individuals with information about the perpetrator to contact law enforcement.

“The Church is cooperating with law enforcement and is grateful for the efforts of first responders,” the church stated. “Until more information is available, all questions about this incident are being directed to the Salt Lake City Police Department. We extend prayers for all who have been impacted by this tragedy and express deep concern that any sacred space intended for worship should be subjected to violence of any kind.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!