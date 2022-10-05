U.S. companies beat ADP expectations by adding 208K jobs in September

A “Now Hiring” sign is displayed in front of a store on January 13, 2022 in Arlington, Virginia. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

UPDATED 11:03 AM PT – Wednesday, October 5th, 2022

Companies in the United States added 208,000 jobs during the month of September. Prior to the numbers being released, economists that were surveyed by Refinitiv predicted that 200,000 jobs were going to be added. This increase beats the 185,000 jobs that were added during the month of August.

Nela Richardson, the chief economist at ADP believes that U.S. labor market will continue to grow in the coming months.

“There are signs that people are returning to the labor market,” Richardson said. “We’re in an interim period where we’re going to continue to see steady job gains. Employer demand remains robust and the supply of workers is improving – for now.”

There were a variety of industries that gained workers during the month of September. The professional and business services industry gained 57,000 employees, the education and health services industry grew by 38,000 employees and the leisure and hospitality industry gained 31,000 workers.

The increase in jobs comes even as the goods-producing industries has reported major losses. The industry reported a loss in 29,000 positions.