UnitedHealth says it is cooperating in DOJ investigations

10:48 AM – Thursday, July 24, 2025

UnitedHealth Group has disclosed that they are facing a criminal and civil investigation from the Department of Justice (DOJ).

On Thursday, the company said in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing that it was complying with the requests from the DOJ.

They continued stating that they reached out “proactively” to the DOJ after media reports about a probe into its Medicare practices.

“The Company has now begun complying with formal criminal and civil requests from the Department. The Company has full confidence in its practices and is committed to working cooperatively with the Department throughout this process,” UnitedHealth said.

UnitedHealth Group shares dropped around 2% on Thursday and the company’s executives will likely face questions about the probe during its second-quarter earnings call on July 29th.

The announcement comes after their CEO Brian Thompson was fatally shot in New York on December 4th, 2024.

27-year-old Luigi Mangione is accused of murdering Thompson outside a Midtown Manhattan hotel with a 9mm 3-D printed ghost gun, which left shell casings at the scene with the inscribed words “deny,” “depose,” and “delay.” However, he denies any wrongdoing and has pleaded not guilty.

Their new CEO Andrew Witty abruptly resigned in May of this year.

Also in May, The Wall Street Journal reported that the Department of Justice is investigating the health-care giant for possible Medicare fraud. In response, the firm stated that it stands “by the integrity of our Medicare Advantage program.”

In July, the outlet reported that the DOJ interviewed numerous doctors about UnitedHealth’s practices and if they felt forced to file claims for specific ailments that increased Medicare Advantage program payments to the business.

