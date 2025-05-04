Ukraine Set To Receive Refurbished Patriot Air Defense System Following Signing Of Mineral Deal

A German soldier drives a M983 HEMTT carrying a Patriot launcher module part of the US made MIM-104 Patriot surface-to-air missile (SAM) system on a open field on February 18, 2023 in Zamosc, Poland. (Photo by Omar Marques/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

2:15 PM – Sunday, May 4, 2025

Following the signing of the minerals deal between Washington D.C. and Kyiv, the U.S. is sending a refurbished Patriot air-defense system to Ukraine as the war with Russia continues.

The Patriot air-defense system was previously stationed in Israel, and is getting refurbished before being sent out to Ukraine, with Germany and Greece working out logistics to potentially send an additional unit, according to The New York Times.

“President Trump has been clear: he wants the war in Ukraine to end and the killing to stop,” stated White House National Security Council spokesman James Hewitt.

Ukraine currently has eight Patriot defense systems, although two are currently being refurbished. Two additional systems from Israel and Germany or Greece would bring the total to 10 Patriot systems.

The minerals deal, and the move to provide Ukraine with more Patriot defense systems followed after a meeting President Donald Trump had with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at Pope Francis’ funeral, ultimately expediting the weapons systems to Ukraine.

The minerals deal provides the United States with preferential access to Ukraine’s minerals from new projects, with both countries contributing to the funding and sharing a 50-50 profit. The U.S.’ military support also counts as a contribution to the joint fund.

“We are ready to purchase the necessary number of Patriot systems for our country,” Zelensky recently stated. “This is not about charity.”

Meanwhile, Russia launched a mass drone attack on Kharkiv, slamming multiple explosives into a high-rise apartment building. Fires broke out in the building as a result, with 46 individuals injured in the process, according to local officials.

Zelensky slammed Russian President Vladimir Putin for the attack, claiming that he was intentionally targeting civilians.

“There were no military targets, nor could there be any. Russia strikes dwellings when Ukrainians are in their homes, when they are putting their children to bed,” Zelensky wrote.

Zelensky also urged his western allies to expedite the process of providing aid.

“As the world delays decisions, almost every night in Ukraine turns into a horror that results in the loss of lives. Ukraine needs stronger air defenses. Stronger and real decisions from our partners: the United States, Europe, all our partners who seek peace,” he added.

