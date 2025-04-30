Ukraine Ready To Sign Landmark Mineral Agreement With U.S.

U.S. President Donald Trump greets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as he arrives at the White House on February 28, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

8:20 AM – Wednesday, April 30, 2025

Ukrainian officials announced that their country is ready to sign a landmark minerals agreement with the U.S. at the White House on Wednesday after months-long negotiations.

Advertisement

According to two senior Ukrainian officials, Ukraine’s Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko is currently in D.C. to coordinate final details tied to the mineral resources agreement.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Cabinet is set to approve the agreement’s wording, which includes the main deal and at least two technical accords, just before the meeting.

However, there has been no official word or confirmation regarding if the deal would be made official on Wednesday.

The latest announcement marks a step forward after a signing ceremony for an earlier version of the deal was axed after President Donald Trump and Ukrainian leader, Volodymyr Zelensky, had their famous heated Oval Office heated exchange.

Since the spat, negotiations have been steady since then.

The 47th president previously said that he wants rare earth elements as a condition for more support in Ukraine’s war with Russia.

Ukraine added new provisions in the latest deal that addresses concerns of U.S. interests, according to officials involved with the deal.

“We think that the teams have done good work and the deal is much better for both countries,” a Ukrainian official told the Financial Times.

An official close to the deal said that more “details and not just declarations” were added to the text.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!