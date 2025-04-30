Ukraine Officially Agrees To Mineral Deal With U.S.

U.S. President Donald Trump greets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as he arrives at the White House on February 28, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

5:40 PM – Wednesday, April 30, 2025

Ukraine has officially signed a deal with the United States, providing access to the nation’s rare earth minerals.

Regarding national security and defense, rare earth minerals are used in missile guidance systems, radar, jet engines, and communication systems. In addition to the manufacturing of smartphones, computers, electric vehicle batteries, wind turbines, and solar panels, they are also crucial for producing advanced military hardware like F-35 fighter jets and nuclear submarines.

“This agreement signals clearly to Russia that the Trump Administration is committed to a peace process centered on a free, sovereign, and prosperous Ukraine over the long term,” stated Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in a press release.

“President Trump envisioned this partnership between the American people and the Ukrainian people to show both sides’ commitment to lasting peace and prosperity in Ukraine. And to be clear, no state or person who financed or supplied the Russian war machine will be allowed to benefit from the reconstruction of Ukraine.”

The agreement introduced the creation of a joint U.S.-Ukrainian fund, titled the “United States–Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund,” which is said to be a 50-50 split in profits and royalties accrued from the mined minerals. However, the U.S. is given preferential access to the resources — according to a Reuters report.

“On behalf of the Government of Ukraine, I signed the Agreement on the Establishment of a United States–Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund. Together with the United States, we are creating the Fund that will attract global investment into our country,” stated Ukrainian Economy Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent also issued an update in a Wednesday social media video, stating: “This partnership allows the United States to invest alongside Ukraine to unlock Ukraine’s growth assets, mobilize American talent, capital and governance standards that will improve Ukraine’s investment climate and accelerate Ukraine’s economic recovery.”

The mineral deal was initially supposed to be signed in February, when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the White House. However, it ultimately ended in a shouting match — resulting in no deal being made.

Nonetheless, Zelensky has since apologized for the incident, while resuming talks with the United States in an effort to secure the end of the three-year war with Russia.

Meanwhile, some Ukrainians have opposed the mineral deal with the United States, according to a Reuters report.

Ironically, a portion of the country has argued that President Donald Trump and the United States “only wants to take, not to give,” despite the previous Biden administration providing billions in aid, via American tax dollars, to Ukraine.

