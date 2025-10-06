Ukraine launches drone attack, hitting Russian ammo plant, oil terminal and weapons depot

A Ukrainian serviceman (L) operates a drone in Kamianets-Podilskyi. (YURIY DYACHYSHYN/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

12:55 PM – Monday, October 6, 2025

The Ukrainian military has announced that it struck a Russian ammunition plant, an oil terminal, and a weapons depot, while utilizing long-range drones — as Kyiv continues to target Moscow’s military infrastructure.

On Monday, the Ukrainian General Staff stated that the attack successfully struck the Sverdlov ammunition plant in the Nizhny Novgorod region, resulting in numerous explosions and a large fire.

The ammunition plant manufactures aviation bombs, anti-tank and anti-aircraft munitions, as well as aviation and artillery ordnance.

In addition, Ukraine struck an oil terminal on the Crimean Peninsula and an ammunition depot of Russia’s 18th Combined Arms Army, sparking additional fires in what Ukrainian officials are calling “one of the most successful attacks” on Russia’s infrastructure since the beginning of the war.

The wartime moves come as Kyiv looks to increase attacks against Russia’s oil industry and military infrastructure — in an attempt to disrupt Moscow’s ability to continue its military campaign.

Advertisement

Kyiv has placed a large emphasis on acquiring and manufacturing high-tech drones in order to make up for its troop shortage.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky informed a defense industry forum that Kyiv seeks to provide at least half the weapons its troops require on the front line by the end of the year.

“Already at the front, more than 40% of the weapons used are weapons produced in Ukraine or with Ukraine,” Zelensky recently stated, going on to reveal that Ukraine is currently producing 40 Bohdana self-propelled artillery systems per month. “The time has come to launch the export of our Ukrainian weapons — those types of weapons that we have in surplus, and therefore can be exported, so that there is funding for those types of weapons that are especially needed for defense,” he added.

Zelenskyy also confirmed that only domestically produced weapons, including missiles and drones, were used in these strikes, AP News reported.

Two weeks ago, President Donald Trump appeared to shift his stance on the Russia-Ukraine war, asserting that Kyiv could “win all of Ukraine back in its original form.” The remark marked a notable change from his earlier comments suggesting that Ukraine might need to concede occupied territory and that both sides should negotiate a settlement to end the conflict.

Vice President JD Vance also recently indicated that President Trump is considering selling long-range Tomahawk missiles to European allies, which would then be distributed to Ukraine, a move that Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested could introduce a “new stage of escalation, including in relations between Russia and the U.S.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news alerts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!