UK: Toddler Suspended From Nursery ‘For Being Transphobic’ Sparks Backlash, Mockery

Trans rights activists take part in a protest against the ban on hormone blockers on April 20, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

5:50 PM – Monday, March 31, 2025

A toddler who had been enrolled in a nursery in the United Kingdom was reportedly suspended after being accused of “transphobia.”

The incident took place in the 2022-2023 academic school year, though the story just hit media headlines this week. The Telegraph outlet broke the news first.

The child was reportedly “aged either three or four,” and was suspended for “abuse against sexual orientation and gender identity,” according to the United Kingdom’s Department for Education, first obtained by The Telegraph.

Across all primary and state schools, 164 students were suspended for “homophobia” or “transphobia” in in the 2021-2022 school year — along with 178 more in the 2022-2023 school year.

Soon after, the surfacing report triggered a wave of mockery and backlash from parents and public figures on social media, with “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling characterizing the situation as “totalitarian insanity.”

“If you think small children should be punished for being able to recognize sex, you are a dangerous zealot who should be nowhere near kids or in any position of authority over them,” she added.

“It beggars belief that schools are suspending children as young as five for breaching their ‘transphobia’ policy. I would have thought that if your ideology is so rigid it justifies you punishing toddlers for not complying with it, that’s a powerful argument for discarding it in favor of something less dogmatic,” stated Lord Young, the director of the Free Speech Union.

“Every once in a while, the extremes of gender ideology throw up a story that seems too crazy to believe, and a toddler being suspended from nursery for so-called ‘transphobia’ or homophobia is one such example,” stated Helen Joyce, the director of advocacy at Sex Matters.

Worse still, this is not an isolated case,” Joyce continued. “Apparently, 13 four and five-year-olds were suspended or permanently excluded from school for the same reason. Teachers and school leaders involved in this insanity should be ashamed of themselves for projecting adult concepts and beliefs onto such young children. It’s unforgivable for children’s vital early education to be so traumatically disrupted by school leaders who prioritize activists’ demands over their charges’ wellbeing.”

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the British education department responded, stating: “All pupils and staff should feel safe and protected at school and should never face violence or abuse. The Education Secretary has been clear that she expects school leaders to enforce good behavior and we are committed to a comprehensive program of behavior support for schools. Our Plan for Change sets out our relentless focus on making sure every child gets the best life chances, no matter their background.”

Nevertheless, no details about what the child allegedly said or did to get suspended has been revealed — exposing a glaring lack of transparency surrounding the entire case.

