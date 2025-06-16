UK Judge: Trial date set for 2 men accused of sexual assault, murder of 1-year-old adopted boy

Preston Davey. (Photo via: The Telegraph – obtained from the UK’s Crown Prosecution Service)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

4:42 PM – Monday, June 16, 2025

A former high school teacher charged with the 2023 sexual assault and murder of a 13-month-old baby boy has had his next trial date set. He will stand trial alongside his alleged boyfriend, who faces similar charges as well in connection with the child’s death.

One of the two accused male suspects, Jamie Varley, 36, who previously held the position of “head of year” at a school in Blackpool, England, is charged with multiple counts of assault, child cruelty, and the creation and distribution of indecent images involving Preston Davey, the now-deceased 13-month-old.

Varley and the co-defendant, John McGowan-Fazakerley, 31, who is said to be the suspect’s boyfriend, were in the process of adopting Preston at the time of the accused offenses. Both men appeared in court on Friday, nearly two years after police were called to Blackpool Victoria Hospital, where the infant sadly succumbed to his injuries on July 27, 2023.

An investigation into the infant’s care was launched after he was brought to Blackpool Victoria Hospital on the evening of July 27, 2023, in an unresponsive state.

According to the Blackpool Gazette outlet, Preston was placed in the care of Oldham Council just six days after his birth. Following a short period in foster care, a court order authorized his adoption placement, and he was moved to Blackpool on April 3, 2023. However, he died less than three months later.

During a brief five-minute hearing at Lancaster Magistrates’ Court, Varley spoke up but only to confirm his identity.

He now faces multiple charges, including one count of manslaughter, two counts of assault by penetration of a child, five counts of child cruelty, one count of causing grievous bodily harm, and one count of sexual assault of a child. He also faces ten charges of creating indecent images of a child, one charge of distributing child sex abuse material, two counts of possessing indecent pseudo-images of a child, and one count of possessing an extreme pornographic image.

At the time of his arrest in 2023, Varley was employed as a teacher at South Shore Academy in Blackpool, which is operated by the Cidari Multi-Academy Trust. School records indicate that he had served as head of year for grades 9, 10, and 11 at various points during his tenure. Varley was “immediately suspended” from his post as soon as the police investigation was made aware to school officials, according to the Guardian.

“Our thoughts are with the family of Preston Davey and all those affected by this case,” the school stated after news broke out about the case. “During this time he has not been permitted on to, or attended, school premises, or been permitted to contact pupils or colleagues.”

McGowan-Fazakerley, the second man on trial in relation to the 13-month-old adoptee, has been charged with allowing the death of a child, two counts of child cruelty, and one count of sexually assaulting a minor. During the hearing, he similarly confirmed his identity but refrained from speaking as well.

All charges against both defendants, which span from a period of March 2023 to July 2023, pertain to the victim, Preston. The two men appeared at Preston Crown Court at the start of this week. On Monday, the one-year-old boy’s biological family members could be seen crying as the two accused men walked into the courtroom.

It is unclear why the family felt forced to give up the child to the foster care system.

At the beginning of the hearing, Judge Robert Altham acknowledged the presence of the victim’s relatives, stating they were “most welcome” to attend any related legal proceeding they wish. Judge Altham has now scheduled the next joint trial for both defendants to start on April 14, 2026, with proceedings expected to span up to eight weeks. Both Varley and McGowan‑Fazakerley are currently in custody.

Suzanne Llewellyn, the UK’s Chief Crown Prosecutor of CPS North West, stated:

“The Crown Prosecution Service has authorized the prosecution of two men in relation to the death of a 13-month-old boy in Blackpool. Jamie Varley, 36, of Grimsargh in Lancashire, has been charged with the murder of baby Preston Davey, in addition to a series of serious sexual and child cruelty offences. John McGowan-Fazakerley, 31, of Grimsargh in Lancashire, has been charged with allowing the death of a child, in addition to child cruelty and sexual offences. The Crown Prosecution Service has worked closely with Lancashire Police following a detailed police investigation, to review the available evidence and advise on the appropriate charges. We recognize the profoundly distressing nature of the alleged crimes – however we remind all concerned that criminal proceedings against these defendants are now active, and they have a right to a fair trial…”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news alerts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!