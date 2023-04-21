UK deputy prime minister quits after bullying investigation

Dominic Raab leaves Number 10 Downing Street after being appointed Brexit Secretary by British Prime Minster Theresa May on July 9, 2018 in London, England. Last night David Davis quit as Brexit Secretary over his opposition to Mrs May’s plan for the UK’s future relations with the EU. (Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

OAN Geraldyn Berry

UPDATED 12:03 PM – Friday, April 21, 2023

Dominic Raab, the deputy prime minister of the United Kingdom, resigned reluctantly on Friday after it was revealed that he had intimidated other government employees.

Raab, who was also employed as the justice secretary, called the investigation’s conclusions “flawed.”

The investigation report looked into eight formal complaints that inferred Raab had been abusive toward staff members during a previous stint in that office and while serving as Britain’s foreign secretary and Brexit secretary, which was delivered to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak the day before his announcement.

Attorney Adam Tolley initiated the investigation into Raab and pointed out that “bullying” was not a legal word in his 48-page report.

Raab had “acted in a way which was intimidating,” was “unreasonably and persistently aggressive,” and “introduced an unwarranted punitive element” to his leadership style, according to Tolley.

“His conduct also involved an abuse or misuse of power in a way that undermines or humiliates,” Tolley wrote.

The 49-year-old refuted allegations that he treated personnel unfairly and asserted that he “behaved professionally at all times.”

Raab refused to back down and therefore resigned, claiming that he was “duty-bound” to step down after pledging to do so if the bullying claims were confirmed. According to him, the investigation found only two instances of bullying against him. He disregarded the other claims.

Sunak stated in a letter that he accepted Raab’s departure “with great sadness,” complimenting much of the work that Raab had accomplished. Additionally, he mentioned “shortcomings” in the probe, claiming they had “badly affected everyone involved.”

Sunak appointed Alex Chalk as justice secretary and veteran Cabinet member Oliver Dowden as deputy prime minister. The replacements and their headshots were promptly added to official government websites.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts