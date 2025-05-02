UK Court Rejects Prince Harry’s Appeal For Security Protection

Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex departs the the Royal Courts of Justice, Britain’s High Court, in central London, on April 9, 2025. (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images)

11:55 AM – Friday, May 2, 2025

Prince Harry has lost his ongoing legal battle in a United Kingdom court, and the British government has now stripped him of his publicly-funded security presence following his decision to leave his royal post alongside his wife, Meghan Markle, the “Duchess of Sussex.”

The UK Court of Appeal ruled unanimously on Friday that a committee did not treat Prince Harry unfairly after it decided to review his security on a case-by-case basis each time he would come back to the UK.

Meanwhile, the ruling is likely to leave the Duke of Sussex with a massive bill to pay the government’s legal fees, in addition to his own lawyer costs. It was not revealed whether he would attempt to appeal the ruling.

“The UK is my home,” Harry told the nation’s High Court in December 2023. “The UK is central to the heritage of my children and a place I want them to feel at home as much as where they live at the moment in the U.S. That cannot happen if it’s not possible to keep them safe when they are on U.K. soil,” Harry said in 2023.

In April, the prince made a rare appearance for a two-day hearing. At the time, Harry’s defense team argued that his life was in extreme danger and that he was being singled out.

In 2020, Harry and Meghan exited their Royal family duties, claiming they had a lack of support from the Buckingham Palace — eventually moving to Montecito, California, near Santa Barbara.

“There is a person sitting behind me who is being told he is getting a special bespoke process when he knows and has experienced a process that is manifestly inferior in every respect,” said attorney Shaheed Fatima. “His presence here and throughout this appeal is a potent illustration… of how much this appeal means to him and his family.”

The prince’s lawyer also said that he felt his family was not “being protected by the institution.” However, a lawyer with the UK government responded, maintaining that Prince Harry’s argument was a failed approach that fell short in the lower court.

“It involves a continued failure to see the wood for the trees, advancing propositions available only by reading small parts of the evidence, and now the judgment, out of context and ignoring the totality of the picture,” said attorney James Eadie.

During the court hearing, Harry’s lawyers said that he and his American wife “felt forced to step back from the role of full-time official working members of the royal family as they were considered they were not being protected by the institution.” Harry had “wished to continue their duties in support of the late queen as privately funded members of the royal family.”

According to The Telegraph, the legal case was negatively impacting Harry’s relationship with his father. The outlet reported that Harry said his “worst fears have been confirmed by the whole legal disclosure in this case — and that’s really sad.”

