UK, Canada, Australia formally recognize Palestine as a state

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

1:11 PM – Sunday, September 21, 2025

The United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia have officially announced their formal recognition of the state of Palestine.

On Sunday, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer released a video saying that the decision to recognize a Palestinian state is intended “to revive the hope of peace for the Palestinians and Israelis.”

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney posted a graphic to X stating that Canada offers its “partnership in building the promise of a peaceful future for both the State of Palestine and the State of Israel.”

In a joint statement, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Foreign Minister Penny Wong, who also serves as Leader of the Government in the Senate, affirmed their recognition of Palestine as a state but emphasized that Hamas “must have no role in Palestine.”

“Australia’s recognition of Palestine today, alongside Canada and the United Kingdom, is part of a coordinated international effort to build new momentum for a two-state solution, starting with a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of the hostages taken in the atrocities of October 7, 2023,” the statement read.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released a video statement condemning the move, vowing “there will be no Palestinian state.”

“I have a clear message to those leaders who recognize a Palestinian state after the horrific massacre on October 7 — you are handing a huge reward to terror,” says Netanyahu in a video statement. “It will not happen,” he continued. “A Palestinian state will not be established west of the Jordan.”

As of September, more than 145 countries have recognized Palestine as a state. Netanyahu stated these countries “are rewarding terror with an enormous prize.”

He concluded his message by saying that he will deliver his full reaction to the recent recognition after he returns from the United States.

“The response to the recent attempt to force a terrorist state upon us in the heart of our land will be given after my return from the United States,” says Netanyahu. “Wait.”

He is scheduled to meet with President Donald Trump at the White House on September 29th.

