UFC CEO Dana White: WH will ‘Definitely’ host UFC fight on July 4, 2026

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

6:14 PM – Wednesday, August 13, 2025

Next year, the White House is set to host an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) event, according to UFC CEO and President Dana White.

On Tuesday, White announced that a UFC fight will be held at the White House on July 4, 2026.

According to the Associated Press, White will be meeting with President Donald Trump and his daughter Ivanka in Washington, D.C., later this month in order to discuss the logistics of hosting a fight on the White House grounds as part of an Independence Day celebration.

“It’s absolutely going to happen,” White told the Associated Press. “Think about that, the 250th birthday of the United States of America, the UFC will be on the White House south lawn live on CBS.”

The president had previously suggested in July the event could be a full “championship fight” and potentially host up to 25,000 spectators.

This will mark the first time the presidential residence has served as a venue for a professional mixed martial arts event.

