Uber announces mandatory company-wide return to work offices twice a week

UPDATED 1:38 PM PT – Tuesday, October 4, 2022
On Tuesday, the ride sharing company announced that employees must work from the office every Tuesday and Thursday, also known as “anchor days.”
In a press release, the company said this change is due to feedback from employees, who say in-person work makes them feel more engaged, a stronger sense of belonging, and an overall higher satisfaction with work.
This new requirement comes as rival companies, such as Lyft, announced a ‘fully flexible’ option. Lyft is allowing workers to have the option of where to work and live.
Uber’s new schedule will go into effect starting November 1st.