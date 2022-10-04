Uber announces mandatory company-wide return to work offices twice a week

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 29: A sign is posted on the exterior of the new Uber headquarters on March 29, 2021 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, the ride sharing company announced that employees must work from the office every Tuesday and Thursday, also known as “anchor days.” 

In a press release, the company said this change is due to feedback from employees, who say in-person work makes them feel more engaged, a stronger sense of belonging, and an overall higher satisfaction with work.

This new requirement comes as rival companies, such as Lyft, announced a ‘fully flexible’ option. Lyft is allowing workers to have the option of where to work and live.

Uber’s new schedule will go into effect starting November 1st.