U.S. wants Iran out of U.N. Women’s Commission

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 3:45 PM PT – Thursday, November 3, 2022

Iran may be on their way out of a United Nations Pro-Women Commission.

Vice President Kamala Harris announced on Wednesday that the United States wants Iran out of the U.N. Commission on the status of women.

This comes after Iran has been dealing with repeated protests, following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in custody of the so-called “morality police.”

Albania’s Representative to the U.N., Ferit Hoxha, agrees with Harris’s position, saying he wants to hold the Islamist regime accountable.

“We support the mobilization of existing instruments and tools as well as the creation of a new independent and impartial investigative mechanism to hold the Iranian regime accountable for its gross violation of human rights and end impunity,” said Hoxha. “In this respect we cannot contemplate the membership of Iran at the Commission on the Status of Women and support the call to remove Iran from that body.”

Iran’s four-year term on the commission began back in March.