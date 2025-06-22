U.S. used B-2 bomber flights as decoy ahead of Iran bombing

A B-2 Spirit Stealth Bomber proceeds to an undisclosed location after completing a mission over Iraq March 27, 2003. (Photo by Cherie A. Thurlby/U.S. Air Force/Getty Images)

6:18 AM – Sunday, June 22, 2025

During a press briefing on Sunday morning from the Pentagon, U.S. Joint Chiefs Chairman General Dan Caine and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth disclosed that the United States utilized decoy tactics as a key component of the successful ‘Operation Midnight Hammer.’

‘Our B-2s went in and out and back without the world knowing at all,’ Hegseth said.

“A large B-2 strike package comprised of bombers launched from the continental United States as part of a plan to maintain tactical surprise part of the package proceeded to the west and into the Pacific as a decoy, a deception effort known only to an extremely small number of climbers and key leaders here in Washington,” Hegseth stated. Advertisement

