U.S. Treasury To Provide Another $10 Billion For Ukraine

United States’ Secretary of Treasury, Janet Yellen addresses the media during a news conference on the second day of the second meeting of the G20 Finance and Central Bank Deputies, February 23, 2023. (Photo by MANJUNATH KIRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Deven Berryhill

UPDATED 5:45 PM PT – Thursday, February 23, 2023

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Thursday that the United States will provide an additional $10 billion of economic assistance to Ukraine.

During a side-bar meeting held at the first G-20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors’ (FMCBG) Meet, Secretary Yellen said that the U.S. had already provided $46 billion in security, economic and humanitarian aid.

The secretary later addressed the entire group urging the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to pull together a broader loan program for Ukraine. She touted that Washington was preparing an additional $10 billion in economic assistance.