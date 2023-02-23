U.S. Treasury To Provide Another $10 Billion For Ukraine

OAN Deven Berryhill
UPDATED 5:45 PM PT – Thursday, February 23, 2023
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Thursday that the United States will provide an additional $10 billion of economic assistance to Ukraine.
During a side-bar meeting held at the first G-20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors’ (FMCBG) Meet, Secretary Yellen said that the U.S. had already provided $46 billion in security, economic and humanitarian aid.
The secretary later addressed the entire group urging the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to pull together a broader loan program for Ukraine. She touted that Washington was preparing an additional $10 billion in economic assistance.
“Our economic assistance is making the resistance possible, funding key public services and is keeping the (Ukrainian) government running,” said Yellen. “Continued robust support for Ukraine will be a major topic of discussion during her time in India.”
The White House also announced on Thursday a new assistance package under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative of about $2 billion for Ukraine. The new package, aimed at funding contracts with delivery dates months or even years away, was developed by the Biden Administration to strengthen the nation’s long-term security needs, not for immediate battlefield use.