U.S. to review 55M visa holders for potential violations

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

12:22 PM – Saturday, August 23, 2025

The United States is set to review the records of more than 55 million U.S. visa holders to determine if they have broken conditions for entry or stay in the country.

According to a State Department spokesperson, individuals with U.S. visas will now undergo “continuous vetting,” the Associated Press reported.

Officials stated that visas will be canceled if there is evidence of “overstays, criminal activity, threats to public safety, engaging in any form of terrorist activity, or providing support to a terrorist organisation.”

Incoming students and travelers to the U.S. will face social media checks, with authorities looking for “any indications of hostility toward the citizens, culture, government, institutions, or founding principles of the United States.”

State Department officials have also been directed to identify individuals “who advocate for, aid, or support designated foreign terrorists and other threats to national security; or who perpetrate unlawful anti-Semitic harassment or violence.”

Matthew Tragesser, spokesperson for U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), said, “America’s benefits should not be given to those who despise the country and promote anti-American ideologies.”

He further noted that the USCIS is dedicated to “implementing policies” that “root out anti-Americanism”.

This announcement follows U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s declaration that the U.S. will “immediately” halt the issuance of truck driver work visas.

“The increasing number of foreign drivers operating large tractor-trailer trucks on U.S. roads is endangering American lives and undercutting the livelihoods of American truckers,” Rubio posted on X Thursday.

