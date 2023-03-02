U.S. support for Ukraine aid dropping

A flag of the United States is placed with a flag of Ukraine on the conference table during a bilateral meeting between U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba of Ukraine at the Pentagon on February 22, 2022 in Arlington, Virginia. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

OAN Roy Francis

10:48 AM PT – Thursday, March 2, 2023

President Joe Biden has once again vowed to fund Ukraine for “as long as it takes” during his speech in Poland, however, Americans do not seem to support that decision.

Support for military aid to Ukraine has been dropping in the United States according to polls from the Associated Press, Pew Research, and Fox News. The polls showed that today, 48% of Americans continue to approve the support packages being sent to Ukraine. This is down 12% down from where it was in May 2022 at 60% according to the AP.

Moreover, the number of Americans who say that the country has already given too much aid to Ukraine has risen from 7% in March 2022, to 26% today according to Pew Research Center.

The poll from Fox News showed that 61% of Republicans want to limit the flow of aid to Ukraine, while 65% of Democrats say that aid should continue for as long as it takes.

Former President George W. Bush has criticized Republicans for their skepticism of the Ukraine funding, claiming that the U.S. can do both, support Ukraine and itself at home.

“I think we’re a big enough nation to do more than one thing,” Bush said. “And continuing to fight against AIDS on the continent of Africa and supporting the Ukrainian freedom fighters is not going to constrain our capacity to help our own citizens.”

On the other hand, Republicans, such as Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), disagree with the opinion of the former president, and have called for audit of the aid that has been sent to Ukraine.

Her motivation is to have more accountability for the funds and to make sure that there is no misuse of the aid being allocated to Ukraine.

Ukrainian officials are reportedly attempting to schedule a call between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.). This comes as part of an effort by Zelenskyy to sway Republicans to his cause and improve relations between the two.

However, the recent video of Zelenskyy saying that the American military will have to deal Russia has created outrage online and has caused more people to call for an end to the aid.