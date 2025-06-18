U.S. State Dept temporarily closes U.S. Embassy in Israel, Iranian Supreme Leader responds to Trump’s warnings

Smoke rises from locations targeted in Tehran amid the third day of Israel’s waves of strikes against Iran, on Sunday, June 15, 2025. (KHOSHIRAN/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

10:41 AM – Wednesday, June 18, 2025

The U.S. State Department has announced that the United States Embassy in Jerusalem will be closed from Wednesday through Friday — due to the increasing security threat stemming from the ongoing Israel-Iran war.

“Given the security situation and in compliance with Israel Home Front Command guidance, the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem will be closed tomorrow (Wednesday, June 18) through Friday (June 20). This includes the Consular Sections in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv,” the State Department announced in an X post.

The State Department also raised its travel advisory for Israel to “Level 4,” the highest level, essentially urging citizens against travel to the country due to the ongoing “armed conflict, terrorism and civil unrest.”

“The security situation in Israel, including Tel Aviv and Jerusalem is unpredictable, and U.S. citizens are reminded to remain vigilant and take appropriate steps to increase their security awareness as security incidents, including mortar and rocket fire and armed UAV intrusions and missiles, can take place without warning,” the State Department wrote in its travel advisory warning.

Meanwhile, U.S. ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee revealed to the press that the U.S. Embassy branch office in Tel Aviv suffered just minor damage due to shock waves stemming from a nearby Iranian missile strike. No U.S. personnel was injured.

Additionally, Huckabee announced an evacuation plan for U.S. citizens seeking to flee Israel on Wednesday.

“Urgent notice! American citizens wanting to leave Israel- US Embassy in Israel @usembassyjlm is working on evacuation flights & cruise ship departures. You must enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) (mytravel.state.gov/s/step) You will be alerted w/ updates,” Huckabee wrote in an X post.

Huckabee’s announcement comes as President Donald Trump continues to monitor the ongoing Israel-Iran war. Trump issued a Truth Social post on Tuesday, revealing that the United States knows exactly where Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei is hiding.

“We know exactly where the so-called ‘Supreme Leader’ is hiding. He is an easy target, but is safe there – We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now. But we don’t want missiles shot at civilians, or American soldiers. Our patience is wearing thin. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

President Trump later issued a follow up post as well, demanding “UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER” from Iran — prompting a public response from Khamenei.

“Iran’s people are not to be surrendered,” he began. “The Americans must know that any military entry will undoubtedly be met with irreversible repercussions.”

“War is met with war, bombing with bombing, and strike with strike,” the Ayatollah continued. “Intelligent people who know Iran, its people, and its history never speak to this nation in the language of threats, because Iranians cannot surrender.”

